As an almost exclusively second-hand shopper, I'm well acquainted with the thrill of finding treasure amongst thrift shop clutter. Celebrating this feeling is online second-hand marketplace Depop, with its vibrant new campaign that captures the euphoria of striking preloved fashion gold.

The best billboard ads are carefully crafted to make us stop and stare, and Depop's new campaign is no different, with its stripped-back design that accentuates its bold macro shot visuals. Keeping things clean, contemporary and playful, Depop nails the punchy attitude of today's freshest brands.

(Image credit: Depop/Uncommon Studios)

Created by Uncommon Studios, the 'Depopamine' campaign is shaped by the feelings of euphoria and satisfaction from finding the perfect piece on the shopping platform. Each bearing the tagline "found it on Depop", the ads consist of custom murals and close-up photography of delighted facial features and goosebumped skin paired with textured garments, creating a dialogue of palpable excitement.

Establishing itself as the destination for preloved fashion, Depop's striking campaign is both a dynamic talking point and an advocacy for sustainable fashion. The banners are set to appear in Manchester and Liverpool, with a bespoke mural on the shutters of Noho bar in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, created by Global Street Art.

(Image credit: Depop/Uncommon Studios)

“Our mission is to make fashion circular, and the key to this is making secondhand fashion the most inspiring and desirable alternative to new," says Sonia Biddle, chief product officer and interim market leader at Depop.

(Image credit: Depop/Uncommon Studios)

"This campaign is designed to do exactly that, by capturing the feeling our community experiences when they find what they’ve been searching for. ‘Depopamine’ puts a name to the moment of discovery that comes with finding something special — showing just how exciting, creative and individual secondhand fashion can be," she continues.

"Partnering with Uncommon Creative Studio helped us to bring this to life in a way that’s bold, dynamic and authentic to what makes Depop unique — a platform powered by personal expression, sustainability and the thrill of finding your perfect item,” Sonia adds.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Depop/Uncommon Studios)

For more design inspiration, take a look at how this bank 'stole' famous logos for a genius ad campaign or check out Waitrose’s new mega billboard ads that are impossible to ignore.