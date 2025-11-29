Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler gets trapped in a billboard

Online travel agent Loveholidays has launched an unconventional new ad campaign that takes guerrilla marketing to the extreme. Passersby couldn't help but do a double-take when what appeared to be a plain ol' billboard ad sprang to life before their very eyes, bringing sunny holiday spirit to the streets of Shoreditch.

Catching the attention of socials, the campaign quickly became a viral hit, with people flocking to capture the bizarre sight. Proving that sometimes it pays to think inside the box, the cheeky campaign is a perfect example of how simple concepts can have a huge impact.

Kicked off by UK Traitors star Joe Marler, the playful billboard features a large glass box set up to look like a typical beachy holiday paradise. Complete with a sun lounger, inflatable and real sand, the design is a wholesome reminder of sunnier times amid London's gloomy November weather.

"When it gets dark, it’s easy to feel down, but it’s only for a few months a year," Marler says. “I’m excited to be teaming up with Loveholidays to go on a mini-break in their billboard, to show people there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and the sun is never far away,” the former rugby star adds.

Soon, the live billboard caught the attention of TikTok, with users astounded by the unexpected sight. "I'm telling you, London is not a real place," one commentator told viewers, zooming in on the sunny scene beaming out from the Shoreditch gloom. "At first I thought 'that's not real', but the guy's moving," another surprised TikTokker said, praising the stunt as "10/10 marketing".

