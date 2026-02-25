Samsung Galaxy Unpacked recap - here’s everything you missed

Yep, there’s more AI. But an innovative display upgrade, too.

Samsung Galaxy S26 product shots
(Image credit: Samsung)

If you didn't tune in to Samsung's Unpacked event, then don't worry, as I've got you covered with all of the highlights. The Galaxy S26 series is shaping up to join the ranks as some of the best camera phones of 2026, and has some genuinely exciting upgrades this time around. But as expected, a lot of it is AI-focused.

You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy S26 series handsets right now.

The next best announcement was that the S26 series will be getting Gemini 3 integration, becoming what Samsung calls an Agentic AI phone – meaning it can do things on your behalf, such as answer calls (call screening), and understand notifications on your screen to provide helpful suggestions and reminders.

