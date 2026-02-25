Samsung Galaxy Unpacked recap - here’s everything you missed

If you didn't tune in to Samsung's Unpacked event, then don't worry, as I've got you covered with all of the highlights. The Galaxy S26 series is shaping up to join the ranks as some of the best camera phones of 2026, and has some genuinely exciting upgrades this time around. But as expected, a lot of it is AI-focused.

• You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy S26 series handsets right now.

The short summary: Samsung's new flagship lineup has the world's first built-in privacy display, with the option to toggle privacy mode on and off, and it's customisable for specific apps and situations, to avoid “shoulder surfers” invading your privacy.

The next best announcement was that the S26 series will be getting Gemini 3 integration, becoming what Samsung calls an Agentic AI phone – meaning it can do things on your behalf, such as answer calls (call screening), and understand notifications on your screen to provide helpful suggestions and reminders.

• If you want to watch a full replay of the event, you can do so over at Samsung's website. Prefer a simple summary? Keep reading.