Save up to 25% on 3D printers with the Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale event has kicked off in the UK this week, and I've spotted some genuinely great deals on 3D printers. Usually, I always tell people to shop directly from the manufacturer's website as opposed to Amazon. But on this very rare occasion, Amazon is actually beating the brands themselves with mega discounts.

For example, the Flashforge AD5X is priced at £359 on the company's website with a £100 discount applied. Amazon, however, has it listed for £299 with free delivery for Prime Members. The only confusing part is the RRP being different on either site, but the only price that matters is the one you actually pay, and you won't catch me complaining over 25% off.

