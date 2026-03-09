Wahoo! Save up to 50% on Mario Switch Games for Mario Day
Celebrate Mar10 Day right with these bargains.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
It's almost Mario Day (Mar10, get it?) and to celebrate some of our favourite ever video game legends, I've put together this collection of Nintendo Switch Mario game deals various retailers are offering today. My personal favourite is the double edition of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (which has a massive 33% off at Amazon) but there's also Super Mario Bros Wonder, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario vs Donkey Kong and more – and all perfect for playing on your Nintendo Switch.
If you still don't have a Switch 2, see our Nintendo Switch 2 review and then see the plethora of Mario games below.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.