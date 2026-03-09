Wahoo! Save up to 50% on Mario Switch Games for Mario Day

It's almost Mario Day (Mar10, get it?) and to celebrate some of our favourite ever video game legends, I've put together this collection of Nintendo Switch Mario game deals various retailers are offering today. My personal favourite is the double edition of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (which has a massive 33% off at Amazon) but there's also Super Mario Bros Wonder, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario vs Donkey Kong and more – and all perfect for playing on your Nintendo Switch.

If you still don't have a Switch 2, see our Nintendo Switch 2 review and then see the plethora of Mario games below.