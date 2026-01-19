These bestselling Nintendo Switch games are so cheap right now and I have no idea why
Zelda, Mario, Sonic and more are up to 40% off!
For some reason there are a whole range of bestselling Nintendo Switch game titles on sale right now with really decent discounts. It isn't a sales event, so must be just good fortune. You'll find everything from a nice 26% price cut on The Legend of Zelda to the brand new 2026 edition of Just Dance with 40% off at Amazon.
Whatever you're into you'll find something here to play on your Switch – and if you're in the market for a console, see our Switch 2 review. I don't think these deals will last for long so it's a great time to stock up.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.