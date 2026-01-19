These bestselling Nintendo Switch games are so cheap right now and I have no idea why

For some reason there are a whole range of bestselling Nintendo Switch game titles on sale right now with really decent discounts. It isn't a sales event, so must be just good fortune. You'll find everything from a nice 26% price cut on The Legend of Zelda to the brand new 2026 edition of Just Dance with 40% off at Amazon.

Whatever you're into you'll find something here to play on your Switch – and if you're in the market for a console, see our Switch 2 review. I don't think these deals will last for long so it's a great time to stock up.