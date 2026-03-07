Comic Sans was once the king of Y2K graphic design – a fun and characterful font among a sea of stuffy serifs. Today, it is the post-ironic child of a bygone era, but its origins spread far beyond its whimsical aura. Consider this my plea to think twice before you judge Comic Sans.

While it's by no means the sexiest, Comic Sans has become one of the most iconic typefaces ever made. Whether you love it or loathe it, the practical origins of this humble font are not to be overlooked – it's time we give Comic Sans its flowers.

(Image credit: knowyourmeme)

According to Carrick Signs' signage and print expert Mandy Roscoe, Comic Sans was originally created to solve a very specific communication problem, made to “mimic informal, handwritten speech in cartoons, not to decorate official notices." Mandy explains, "The problem isn’t the font itself. It’s when it’s used in the wrong context for the message being delivered.”

The sour reception to Comic Sans over the years isn't completely unjustified, as Mandy explains, "Fonts carry meaning in the same way colours and symbols do." Comic Sans' unfortunate over-saturation over the years has led to it losing its sense of purpose. "When you use a playful, handwritten style on something serious, it weakens trust. People subconsciously take the message less seriously, even if the words are important.” Mandy adds.

Where Comic Sans shines is in its accessibility. Groups like the British Dyslexia Association have found that rounded, clearly separated letters lacking the flourish of serif fonts can be easier to read for certain people.

“For short, friendly messages, especially in schools, family venues or community spaces, Comic Sans can be more readable than many traditional fonts,” Mandy says. "It avoids mirrored letter shapes, uses wide spacing, and closely resembles the handwriting children are taught.”

In short, Comic Sans is never going to be among the best professional fonts for designers, but it serves an important purpose. It may be juvenile and slightly silly by today's standards, but it holds a special place in my heart. Long live Comic Sans.