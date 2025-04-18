13 of the most iconic typefaces ever made – from Neue Haas Grotesk to Comic Sans

Features
By published

Experts weigh in on the most striking classic fonts.

Futura in use (credits Paul Renner; VW)
(Image credit: Paul Renner; VW)

As an integral part of memorable, successful design, good typography can influence the way we perceive and interact with the world around us.

Some fonts are more successful than others, and over the centuries, certain typefaces have risen to prominence and live long in the memory, becoming not just tools for communication but cultural symbols.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacob Little
Jacob Little
Freelance writer/photographer

Jacob Little is a freelance writer and photographer and over the past ten years, has written for several national publications and brands. Based near Bristol, technology and the creative industries form the basis of his work, and he also provides content planning and project scoping services for agencies and businesses.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.