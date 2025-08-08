How Toem 2 builds on its monochrome magic with a more confident vision

Features
By published

Something We Made's Lucas Gullbo on creating a smoother and snappier sequel.

Some game developers might feel pressure to come up with something new or reinvent the wheel for every new project, but sometimes, when you have a good idea that resonates with an audience, there's no harm in just giving people more of what they want, but better. That's essentially what happened with Swedish indie developer Something We Made, creators of 2021's cosy photography adventure Toem.

According to co-founder and artist Lucas Gullbo, the team had worked on a number of prototypes following their debut game's release, but nothing had stuck. But as they also spent time returning to Toem for content updates and quality-of-life fixes, it soon became apparent that a sequel was the way to go.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.