From the cosy to the gruesome – the best-looking games announced at The Games Awards 2025

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept The Game Awards 2025 this week, picking up nine wins. Meanwhile, the most-talked about announcement was not one but two new Tomb Raider games being made in Unreal Engine 5 for release in 2026 and 2027.

But there were plenty of other announcements that you might have missed. Here's a quick recap of some of the best-looking games that were unveiled, from the cute to the blood-curdlingly gruesome.

CONTROL Resonant

CONTROL Resonant – Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Remedy Entertainment unveiled its highly anticipated sequel CONTROL Resonant, and it looks wildly ambitious. Set in a warped Manhattan on the brink of paranatural annihilation by a reality-bending cosmic threat, the action-adventure RPG will require players to explore an expansive unfamiliar world as the invading cosmic force reshapes the environment and distorts gravity, reordering reality into a geophysical nightmare.

It's a big departure from the first game, but anyone who liked the imposing architecture of should be impressed by the look of this, with the design language now transposed to whole areas of Manhattan, providing much more space for developers to unleash their outlandish vision.

CONTROL Resonant is scheduled to be released in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Mac via Steam and the App Store.

Mariachi Legends

Mariachi Legends | Latin American Games Showcase TGA 2025 - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Unveiled in the Latin American Games Showcase, Halberd Studios's Mariachi Legends is described as a brutal, pixel art, combat-oriented Metroidvania set in Mexico.

You play as Pablo Cruz, a detective who has agreed to a deal with Death herself. Expected Q2 2026, it has a lovely retro art style, and great music on the trailer.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Audio Mech

AUDIOMECH: your music transformed World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of music, Audio Mech is a neon-soaked shoot-em-up from Dylan Fitterer, a developer whose last outing allowed us to 'ride our music' in Audiosurf.

This time around, it's laser guns that are generated by the power of music. It might be a niche game, but it's a creative concept, and streaming support will make it more accessible.

The Free Shepherd

The Free Shepherd - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

A game about herding sheep sounds tranquil, but Vermont-based Frame Interactive Studios' The Free Shepherd introduces a mysterious calamity in The Free Shepherd's. Only you can prevent disaster and herd the sheep to a secret refuge. I love the sparse art style capturing the game's sweeping landscapes. This is coming to PS5 in 2027.

Stupid Never Dies

Stupid Never Dies - Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Apparently taking us in a time machine back to mid-2000s high school punk rock, Osaka-based GPTRACK50 revealed its first game Stupid Never Dies. It's a vibrant third-person action game in which a zombie boy and the human girl he loves have to fight monsters. People are getting Lollipop Chainsaw vibes.

Coven of the Chicken Foot - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Some beautiful