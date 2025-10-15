With Halloween around the corner, you might be on the look out for games that have some serious fear factor, but arachnophobe's should look away now. Psych Rift isn't going to be ready to play for Halloween 2025, but the short announcement trailer will be enough to send shivers down some people's spines.

What's particularly impressive is that this 3D indie game is being made in Godot, a free, open-source game engine. While Godot has a place in our pick of the best game development software, it's mainly associated with 2D mobile games, rather than 3D realism.

The Reddit post above shows a breakdown of a blooming spider flower made for the game in Godot. What starts off as a captivating and beautiful animation soon takes a chilling turn as a creepy arachnid emerges from the petals.

Psych Rift is described as a reality-bending action-adventure horror set in a secret research facility that's overtaken by a dark entity. The player will have to survive deadly traps and monsters, solve puzzles with physics and employ peculiar devices, developer Ablaze Interactive says.

Psych Rift - Reality-breaking adventure available to Wishlist on Steam - YouTube Watch On

Psych Rift is in very early development with just five weeks of work completed so far, but it's already showing that Godot isn't just for 2D mobile games. The developer says they're going for a semi-realistic look, for which they're using normal/roughness maps

They're using regular omni lights, Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO), fog and glow for the impressive lighting, using mostly matter materials for a “more powdery look”.

You can wishlist Psych Rift on Steam.

