Originally launched two decades ago on PlayStation 2, David Jaffe's action-adventure series God of War became a flagship series for Sony's console. So where's the 20th anniversary remake?

With Sony failing to deliver the goods, one fan decided to take matters into his own hands – or at least make a start. In just eight months, he knocked up a remake of famous the Hydra cutscene from the original God of War game. And other fans are saying the result deserves a response from Sony itself (see our picks of the best retro game consoles and the best retro handheld gaming consoles if you can't wait to see if that gets anywhere).

I Made A God Of War Remake (again) Because SONY Didn't Listen!

Alifilmworx has shared a breakdown of the process her used for his remade God of War cutscene in the video above. He bought several models from asset stores, resculpted them in Blender and added textures in Substance Painter (see our guide to the best 3D modelling software). He also shows how he used water simulation and overcame challenges when animating Kratos.

While it's only a single cut scene animation, fans are bowled over by the result and the dedication put into the project. “It looks like 300 or Immortals. Imagine a 300 game with this fidelity!,” one person enthuses.

The project's also reignited calls for an official remake. “Sony needs to be hiring out full remakes of God of War 1, 2 and all of the PSP games (which were also fabulous but we can't play now). I'd treat GoW like Nintendo does Metroid. 3D (Prime) VS 2D (Dread). Both are fab but may as well be different games entirely,” one person writes on X.

“Sony should have been throwing money at Bluepoint to remaster their entire catalogue and release 1-2 every year. Instead they took that amazing studio and had them make a multiplayer game,” someone else laments.