Among the sea of CES announcements flooding in this week, it looks like Samsung's popular Frame TV series has some fresh rivalry – with Amazon dipping its toe into the art and lifestyle TV sector.

We love wall-mounted art displays here at Creative Bloq, given their appeal to creatives, artists, and tech enthusiasts alike. Samsung has dominated this space for quite some time, and the LG Gallery TV looks promising too. But Amazon's Ember Artline contender could possibly be the next best frame TV of 2026, thanks to its value alone.

The Amazon Ember Artline is a matte-finish 4K QLED TV with a thin 1.5-inch design. It offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Wi-Fi 6, plus it comes complete with access to 2,000+ artworks free of charge, as well as one of 10 adjustable colour frames thrown in for free too.