Is 2026 the year of the beautiful TV?

In the pursuit of large screens and thin profiles, TV design has become necessarily simple over the decades. As bezels shrink and displays grow, all we're usually left with is a big, black rectangle. So it's refreshing to see brands finding ways to lean into aesthetics of late.

With CES in full swing, brands have been showing off their new TV tech, and this year it's all about artistic designs. We have a feeling our roundup of the best Frame TVs is going to feature a few more brands in 2026.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Earlier this week, Samsung launched the Timeless Frame, the world's first 130-Inch Micro RGB TV. But while the specs and size are impressive, it's the industrial design that has me enthralled.

Samsung describes the design as "a refined frame that embodies the philosophy of technology as art" – bold words, but you know what? I can see it. Based on Samsung’s 2013 Timeless Gallery design, the black frame is "inspired by the frame of a grand architectural window," and wouldn't look out place in a gallery.

Samsung has been leading the charge when it comes to aesthetic TVs, with its Frame and Serif models offering more artistic designs than the traditional black rectangle. But it seems other brands are catching up.

Amazon just announced the Ember Artline TV (Image credit: Amazon)

This week, Amazon announced its new Ember Artline TV, clearly designed to compete with Samsung's Frame series. Dubbed a “lifestyle TV for any room,” the TV features a wooden frame, and can display over 2000 artworks out of the box.

The LG Wallpaper is just 9mm thick (Image credit: LG)

Meanwhile, LG has just launched a new Wallpaper TV, featuring a wafer-thin design. LG is calling it "the world’s thinnest, true wireless OLED TV". The TV features "a nine-millimeter-class thin body, achieved by meticulous miniaturization of essential components and a complete re-engineering of its internal architecture."