The best monitor with webcam 2021

You're probably looking for the best monitor with webcam because you're making a lot more video calls these days. And if your setup includes connecting your laptop to a monitor with keyboard and mouse, it's essential to have the option of using the monitor's webcam, not just your laptop's.

Otherwise, your webcam is at the top of your laptop screen when you're probably looking at your nice big monitor instead. That's a little bit of an issue, since you'll often find yourself looking the wrong way. The solution? Get yourself a monitor with a webcam in the top of the bezel so you're always looking directly into the webcam.

This is handy if you want to carry on with other work as you 'meet' people or present in video conferences. (And if you simply need to look like you're paying attention!) There aren't a huge number of decent monitors with webcams located in the top of the display, but we've gathered together the very best for you right here in this list, and there are some great quality monitors at good prices.

We've concentrated on those that would be a good pick for designers, though of course there are better specialist displays if you want a particular one – many monitors with webcams tend to be general office displays.

The best monitor with webcam available now

(Image credit: Dell)

01. Dell P2418HZm The overall best monitor with webcam Size: 24-inch | Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | Response time: 6s | Webcam: 2MP Full HD £237 View at Amazon Excellent display Well-priced

The Dell P2418HZm is our top pick of the best monitor with webcam. Though Dell may not set the pulse racing when it comes to brands, its monitors are definitely worth your attention. Dell makes some of the best displays around and that's the case for consumers as well as businesses.

This bright 24-incher may be on the smaller side these days – and it's a Full HD rather than 4K display – but there's plenty to like here with HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort support so you can basically connect it to any source.

The webcam is also certified for Microsoft Skype for Business (which is gradually being replaced by Microsoft Teams) and Windows Hello.

(Image credit: HP)

The HP's EliteDisplay E243m is a 24-inch monitor with a webcam on top that, like some of HP's other displays with webcams, retracts so you can hide it away when it's not in use. Sadly, it's only HD 720p rather than Full HD 1080p. That should still give you a reasonable image, though.

It's not the cheapest model around, but as well as the Full HD webcam it also boasts other media smarts, in particular enhanced audio thanks to Bang and Olufsen. The display has support for HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort connections and even comes with the relevant cables.

The EliteDisplay E243m can also rotate 90 degrees into portrait if your system supports it.

(Image credit: Acer)

03. Acer CB272 A super value for money 27-inch display with webcam Size: 27-inch | Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | Response time: 1ms VRB | Webcam: Full HD 1080p £218.99 View at Amazon Well-priced Plenty of display options AMD FreeSync Utilitarian design

With a Full HD display, Full HD webcam and great price, there's a lot to like about the Acer CB272. Indeed, the only real downside is the design which is a little staid and utilitarian. If you can get past that, not only do you get yourself a bargain, but you also get a top-notch webcam on top as well.

There are plenty of ports on offer here, too, with HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort. There are also audio in and out options plus a USB 2.0 port for the webcam. If you happen to be a gamer, there's even support for AMD FreeSync technology, which ensures smoother gaming if you use AMD graphics with it.



(Image credit: Lenovo)

04. Lenovo ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One 24 Gen3 The ultimate business monitor with webcam Size: 24-inch | Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | Response time: 14ms | Webcam: Full HD 1080p Check Amazon Adjustable stand Full HD display and webcam No HDMI or VGA Poor response time

The intriguingly named Lenovo ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One 24 Gen 3 is a lightweight, slim LED monitor with a Full HD webcam and Full HD display resolution. It's quite angular in appearance, but it has plenty to offer including an adjustable stand.

There are dual microphones for optimum sound. The rear of the display is designed to take a Lenovo ThinkCentre small desktop, but of course, you don't need to use one of those systems to take advantage of this display - if it supports DisplayPort, it'll connect to it fine. (Buyer beware that there are no HDMI or VGA ports to be found.)

(Image credit: Asus)

05. ASUS BE24EQK A cheap option for a 24-inch display with webcam Size: 24-inch | Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | Response time: 1ms | Webcam: Full HD 2MP £208.40 View at Amazon So cheap Thin bezels 1ms response time Angular design

If you're looking for a cheap monitor with webcam, look no further than the ASUS BE24EQK. This display has a spec sheet that defies its budget price. With a Full HD IPS panel, 2-megapixel webcam, and dual microphone array, there's so much to like.

The design is a little dull, but the bezels are thin and, providing you can get past the angular base, there's plenty on offer. What's more, you can fully adjust the webcam – there's a shutter if you want total privacy –or you can tilt or swivel it to get the perfect shot of you rather than your ceiling.

(Image credit: Acer)

06. Acer Nitro VG240Y A gaming-orientated FreeSync monitor that's also great for design Size: 27-inch | Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | Response time: 1ms VRB | Webcam: Full HD 1080p Check Amazon Thin bezels Several connectivity options AMD FreeSync Quite expensive Modest speakers

Although the 24-inch Acer Nitro VG240Y is gaming-orientated – and an expensive option compared to some – its display excellence means its a great option for designers. As with most of the others here it's the combination of a Full HD display with a Full HD webcam. The tiny bezel design should also appeal to those who are put off by cheaper, chunkily-designed displays.

There are plenty of connectivity options with VGA, USB and HDMI support as well as audio in and out ports. Yes there are speakers in this display but they're modest at 2W so you will still need external speakers.

(Image credit: Asus)

07. ASUS BE24DQLB (UK only) Another 24-inch display with plenty of connectivity options Size: 24-inch | Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | Response time: 5ms | Webcam: Full HD 2MP £331.67 View at Amazon Great connectivity Low blue light tech Thick bezels

The ASUS BE24DQLB is similar to some of the other options here. It has a 24-inch Full HD IPS panel boasting a 178-degree viewing angle teamed with a Full HD webcam. You can tilt the webcam to ensure it's at the right angle or swivel it to almost any direction – useful if you want to set up dual monitors or similar.

There are stacks of connectivity options with the usual DisplayPort and HDMI lining up alongside a DVI port (you don't get many of those these days) plus an older-style VGA port.

The display boasts flicker-free and blue light reduction technologies as well. You can even make tilt, swivel, pivot and make monitor height adjustments as you wish.

(Image credit: Philips)

08. Philips 271B8QJKEB (UK only) Larger screen option boasts a pop-up webcam Size: 27-inch | Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 | Response time: 5ms | Webcam: Full HD 1080p Prime £199.99 View at Amazon Plenty of connectivity options Very well-priced Uninspiring design

The Philips 271B8QJKEB may not be the most interesting monitor around, hence hitting the lower end of our best monitor with webcam list, but there's still a lot to like. This well-priced 27-inch display has a wide viewing angle and Full HD resolution. There's also a Philips LowBlue Mode setting to reduce eye strain, too.

Like some other options here, this Philips offering includes a pop-up Full HD webcam. The base is fully adjustable for height, tilt and rotation angle, while you can also swivel the screen itself around by 90 degrees. The stand has cable management, too. With many more expensive displays not having these features, the value on show here is terrific.

