The best monitors for video editing

When you're choosing the best monitor for video editing, you'll want to make sure it delivers the best picture quality possible so you can be sure your work will look great played back on any screen.

For great colour reproduction and brightness, you'll need to look for a monitor with an IPS (in-plane switching) rather than TN (twisted nematic) display, so that's what we'll be looking at here. We're also focusing on 4K displays; although 8K screens are available, they're prohibitively expensive and overkill for even professional video editing. If the support doesn't suit, be sure to check out our round up of the best monitor stands (that won't cost you $1000). With all that in mind, whether you're a pro or a keen hobbyist, read on to find the right monitor for you.

Image credit: Dell (Image credit: Dell)

01. Dell Ultrasharp U3219Q

The very best monitor for video editing

Screen size: 32-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 1x HDMI, 1x Displayport | USB: 4x USB 3.0, 1x USB Type C

Excellent color accuracy

Surprisingly affordable

Just two display inputs

For editing videos and all other creative work, the Dell Ultrasharp U3219Q is the monitor to beat. Its 32-inch display offers full sRGB and Rec. 709 coverage, with 95% DCI-P3 and excellent colour uniformity, all in a smart chassis with super-thin bezels. It lacks some of the professional-grade accoutrements you'll find in the Eizo ColorEdge CG319X a little further below, but you won't find a better monitor for video editing at such a reasonably price point. There's also an 8K version available (the Dell UltraSharp UP3218K), but at three times the cost of this model, there's no competition.

Image credit: BenQ (Image credit: BenQ)

02. BenQ PD3200U

The best monitor for video editing if you're on a budget

Screen size: 32-inch | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 1x DisplayPort, 1x Mini-DP, 1x HDMI | USB: 4x USB 3.0

Large panel

Superb color accuracy

Basic design

A monitor that's perfect for video editing doesn't have to break the bank, as the BenQ PD3200U proves. This 4K monitor lacks the stylistic flourishes of some more expensive alternatives, but its 32-inch display means you're getting a lot of screen for your money – and a good quality one at that. The PD3200U is made with creatives in mind, and includes several dedicated profiles that will be of particular interest for video editing, including animation and darkroom modes. Its color accuracy is excellent straight out of the box, avoiding the need for time-consuming calibration.

Image credit: Eizo

03. Eizo ColorEdge CG319X

The best monitor for video editing if money is no object

Screen size: 31.1-inch | Resolution: 4096 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 2x DisplayPort, 2x HDMI | USB: 3x USB 3.0

Industry standard presets

Remarkable color accuracy

Automatic AI calibration

Extremely expensive

The Eizo ColorEdge CG319X is an outstanding 4K monitor that's ideally suited to video editing in a professional studio. Its color accuracy is remarkable, reproducing 98% of the DCI-P3 standard used in digital cinema – just one of many broadcast and cinema presets, which include the Rec. 2020 standard used for Ultra HD television broadcasts. Its 4096 x 2160 resolution is also optimized for video editing, matching the 4K standard used in video production. It also comes with a monitor hood to reduce glare, and a built-in AI-controlled system that automatically calibrates the display to compensate for changes in temperature of the monitor itself and its environment.

Image credit: BenQ (Image credit: BenQ)

04. BenQ EX3501R

The best curved monitor for video editing

Screen size: 35-inch | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Refresh rate: 100Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort | USB: 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0

HDR support

Fast refresh rate

USB-C connectivity

Bland design

Although marketed as a gaming monitor, the BenQ EX3501R is also a great monitor for video editing thanks to its HDR support, fast refresh rate and impressive color reproduction. BenQ calls this a 'video enjoyment monitor', and has given it a muted design to match. The vast curved screen the star of the show, and at 2.35:1, it's proportioned for cinemascope films. The inclusion of a USB-C port means it's a great monitor for video editing on PC and Mac users alike (though bear in mind that HDR support in Windows is still patchy).

Image credit: LG (Image credit: LG)

05. LG 27MD5KA 27-inch UltraFine 5K USB-C Monitor

The best monitor for video editing on a Mac

Screen size: 27-inch | Resolution: 5,120 x 2,880 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: Firewire | USB: 3x USB Type-C

5K resolution

Impressive contrast

No HDMI input

The LG 27MD5KA 27-inch UltraFine 5K USB-C Monitor is built with Macs in mind, as its input options show. With no HDMI and resolution capped at 4K in Windows (compared to 5K on Mac), it's a no-go for PC users. It covers 92 percent of the AdobeRGB spectrum, with impressive contrast and deep blacks. The 27MD5KA also includes speakers, though their quality isn't sufficient for video editing. It's perhaps no surprise that this monitor is promoted by Apple itself, and if you're looking for a second screen for video editing on a Macbook Pro, it's well worth consideration.