The best 4K monitors for designers and artists

Looking for the best 4K monitor you can afford? You’ve come to the right place. With 4K video now in most camera phones, in 4K games, and even 4K movies, this incredibly high resolution is now becoming commonplace. There are a lot of 4K monitors to choose from, but whether you’re looking for the best curved or ultra wide 4K monitor, a 4K display for gaming, design or image editing, or just a stunning 4K display for your home, we’ve got you covered here.

It helps that 4K displays are much cheaper than they used to be. On the high street, you can find 4K TVs for around the same price that a standard HD screen cost only a few years ago. And for PCs, 4K displays are cheaper than ever.

We’ve found the best cheap 4K monitor deals elsewhere, if you’re looking for a great 4K screen that won’t break the bank. And make sure you check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals 2019 for more hot offers on creative kit.

If you remove price from the equation, the best 4K monitor is the Eizo ColorEdge CG319X, thanks to its outstanding colour accuracy and built-in hardware calibration tool. However, our top recommendation is the Dell UltraSharp U3219Q, which is an excellent 4K monitor – and a little easier on your wallet.

The best 4K monitors: What to look for

When it comes to choosing the right display, precise colour accuracy and ultra-vivid picture quality remain coveted features for designers. Although you won’t be disappointed by the image quality on an entry-level 4K display, you’ll need to aim slightly higher to get a screen that offers full coverage of the AdobeRGB or DCI-P3 colour space. (You'll want to invest in the best monitor calibrator as well.)

If you’re looking for great 4K colour accuracy but your budget won't stretch to the most high-end 32-inch displays, take a look at smaller 27-inch displays, which naturally tend to be more affordable. The Philips Brilliance 272P7VPTKEB offers outstanding value for excellent image quality. If image editing is your thing, be sure to take a look at our round up of the best monitors for photo editing too.

When you first gaze at any of these screens, you’ll know where that money went. There’s a visible improvement in colour quality, black levels and brightness with a high-end, colour accurate display, which makes them absolutely superb for working with images or video, and many for gaming too. Read on for our recommendations for the best 4K monitors out there.

The best 4K monitors right now

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

01. Dell Ultrasharp U3219Q

Pro features for under a grand put this 4K monitor top of our list

Screen size: 32-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel tech: IPS | Inputs: 1x HDMI, 1x Displayport | USB: 4 x USB 3.0, 1x USB Type C

Thin 6mm bezel

Great colour accuracy...

... but not quite 100% AdobeRGB

Only two display inputs

Dell has a long history of offering high quality displays, and each year its newest models raise the bar for image quality and features. The Dell UltraSharp U3219Q is the company's 2019 flagship 4K 32-inch screen – and we love it. It offers full sRGB and Rec. 709 coverage, with 95% DCI-P3 and great colour uniformity, making it a great choice for pro designers and creatives. Best of all, it isn’t quite the wallet buster that some high-end screens are. Although it lacks the built-in colour calibrator you get with some screens – like the eye-wateringly expensive Eizo ColorEdge CG319X below – the U3219Q's overall build is extremely high quality, with a modern design, matt IPS panel finish, 6mm thin bezels and USB-C. If you need pro features, superb colour accuracy and don't have a spare four grand, this is the best 4K monitor you can buy right now.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

02. Eizo ColorEdge CG319X

The best 4K monitor you can buy – with a pro price tag to match

Screen size: 31.1-inch | Resolution: 4096 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 2 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI, | USB: 3 x USB 3.0

Outstanding colour accuracy

Includes hardware calibration tool

Includes monitor hood

Very expensive

The Eizo ColorEdge CG319X is undoubtedly the connoisseur’s choice in high-quality displays. Eizo displays are a very familiar sight in professional video and photography studios – and this 31-inch 4K monitor, with a 10-bit display and 24-bit colour look-up table, represents a big upgrade over its predecessor. The CG319X also boasts one feature that sets it apart from all competing high-end 4K screens. Unlike other 4K monitors, the CG318-4K has a 4096 x 2160 resolution. This reflects the different, slightly taller 4K standard used in digital video production, compared with the 3840 x 2160 resolution used in most computer displays. All of this monitor's features come together to produce a jaw-dropping image, making your creative work shine. Oh, and there's a built-in calibration tool to constantly keep your colours as accurate as possible, which pops across the screen every time it's powered on, along with a bundled monitor hood. If money is no object, the Eizo ColorEdge CG319X is the best 4K monitor you can buy right now

03. Phillips Brilliance 272P7VPTKEB

This 4K monitor has great image quality at a very attractive price point

Screen size: 27-inch | Resolution: 4096 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 2 x DisplayPort, 1x Mini-DP, 1 x HDMI, 1x VGA | USB: 3 x USB 3.0

Superb value

Excellent image

Boring design

Fiddly OSD controls

Compared with some of the pricey high-end colour accurate screens, the Phillips Brilliance 272P7VPTKEB (catchy name, we know) is an excellent alternative, as it’s great value for money and can serve up an excellent image. It’s a 27-inch IPS panel with measured 99% sRGB and 73% AdobeRGB coverage, a thin-bezel design and a few extras such as a pop-up webcam that works when the built-in USB hub is connected. It’s not really aimed at graphic designers – the colour presets are given terms like 'office' and 'movie' rather than 'sRGB' and 'DCI-P3' and the fiddly underside buttons make it tricky to flick through on-screen menu options. And although the image quality isn’t as high-end as it gets, with a Delta-E under 2, rather than under 1, and a 270-nit measured brightness, this screen still looks very impressive and won’t disappoint.

04. BenQ SW271

A fantastic 4K monitor for all kinds of image editing

Screen size: 27-inch | Resolution: 4096 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 2 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI, | USB: 2 x USB 3.0, 1x USB-C

Fantastic image quality

Thin bezels

Might be too small for some

Quite expensive

BenQ already has a strong portfolio of gaming and general-purpose 4K displays of different sizes, all featuring the company’s trademark 'puck' – a wired remote control that sits in the base and makes it much easier to flip through colour settings and presets, compared to constant fiddling with on-screen controls. The SW271 is a 27-inch IPS 4K display with a 10-bit HDR panel and a 14-bit LUT, aimed squarely at photography and graphic design use. The headline features for graphics work are 99% AdobeRGB and 100% sRGB coverage and a whole range of colour settings to choose, including a gamma range from 1.6 to 2.6, numerous calibration modes and excellent brightness and contrast levels that really offer a up a sumptuous picture.

Thin surrounding bezels, a flexible stand that tilts, rotates and swivels, and a reasonably generous set of display inputs with picture-in-picture modes rounds off this premium offering from BenQ.

05. Lenovo ThinkVision P32u

Full Adobe RGB coverage makes this Lenovo worth a look

Screen size: 32-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x Thunderbolt 3 | USB: 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x Thunderbolt 3

Full AdobeRGB coverage

Thunderbolt 3

Another pricey designer display

Whenever Lenovo launches a Think-branded product, you can expect high quality, which is exactly what you get from its designer-focused ThinkVision display. An excellent design, plenty of ports and great picture quality make the premium Lenovo ThinkVision P32U worth its high asking price. 100% AdobeRGB coverage is enough to compete with top-end screens, and it has Thunderbolt 3, which lets you connect and charge laptops from a single port. This professional-grade 4K monitor isn't cheap, but it certainly is impressive.

06. BenQ PD3200U

A brilliant 4K monitor for video editing and 3D work

Screen size: 32-inch | Resolution: 4096 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 1 x DisplayPort, 1x Mini-DP, 1 x HDMI, | USB: 4 x USB 3.0

4K resolution

Large screen

Design may seem dull to some

Some features a bit niche

The BenQ PD3200U's screen size and resolution make it a great choice for designers and creators. It isn't the cheapest model in our guide (for that, scroll down to the Iiyama at number 07) but it's a more affordable option for pro creatives than the other options so far. So what's so good about it? Well, the screen is a hefty 32-inches, which makes working with 4K images and videos much more comfortable. 3D designers will be grateful for the inclusion of a CAD/CAM mode, and everyone else will appreciate the factory-calibrated colour accuracy and Rec. 709 adherence.

07. Philips Brilliance BDM4065UC

The best big 4K monitor right now

Screen size: 40-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: VA | Inputs: 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x VGA | USB: 4 x USB 3.0

Just huge

Can use Windows desktop at 4K with normal DPI settings

Maybe too big for comfortable use

High power consumption

The Philips Brilliance BDM4065UC is an incredible display – but do you really want a 40-inch panel? Based on VA-IPS panel technology, it offers extremely good contrast, with 300 cd/m2 brightness. Its menu is controlled with a small joystick at the back and it also offers a four-way picture-in-picture (PIP) mode, allowing you to allocate a quarter of the screen to each video input. On such a large 4K screen, each connected device will have its own 1920 x 1080 screen area – perfect for seeing your designs in Illustrator CC or working on your 3D art on one machine while looking up reference images on another device on the same screen, for example.

08. Viewsonic VP2785-4K

This 4K monitor has a bright picture and great contrast

Screen size: 27-inch | Resolution: 4096 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 1 x DisplayPort, 1x Mini-DP, 2 x HDMI | USB: 3 x USB 3.0, 1x USB-C

Excellent picture quality

Lightweight build

Fiddly to put together

Bulky external power brick

Viewsonic has a few colour accurate displays on the market, and the VP2785-4K is the most high-end model in its catalogue, a 27-inch 4K IPS screen, sporting 100% srGB and quoted 99% AdobeRGB coverage. It’s a bit fiddly to put together, requiring a screwdriver to attach the panel to the stand, but the overall design is extremely svelte, with a thin and light build, near edge-to-edge screen, and only a small bezel at the bottom that accommodates touch-sensitive controls. With a 14-bit LUT, 700:1 contrast ratio and 375-nit brightness, the picture quality of the VP2785-4K won’t disappoint, although it doesn’t quite deliver the same eye-popping colours of the most high-end 4K displays money can buy.

09. Asus ProArt PA32UC-K

One of the best 4K screens on the market

Screen size: 32-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: IPS | Inputs: 4 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x Thunderbolt 3 | USB: 2 x USB 3.0 Type A, 1x USB 3.0 Type C

Full AdobeRGB coverage

Loads of display inputs

Thunderbolt 3

Pricey

Asus has updated its flagship ProArt 4K display, the ProArt PA32UC-K, with a more premium appearance, 10-bit colour, a whole new set of inputs (including Thunderbolt 3), much higher 1000-nit brightness and even better accuracy, now using a 14-bit look-up table (LUT). Hardware support for colour calibrators is now included out of the box and accuracy can hit 100% sRGB, 99.5% Adobe RGB, 95% DCI-P3 and 85% Rec.20. All very impressive, but it comes at a high price. That said, with a feature list and image quality that now puts it up there with the most high-end screens The PA32UC-4K is more competitively priced than first appears. This is one of the best 4K monitors you can buy.

10. Iiyama B2888UHSU

One of the best cheap 4K monitors you can buy

Screen size: 28-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: TN | Inputs: 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x VGA, 1 x DVI | USB: 4 x USB 3.0

Very affordable 4K display

Picture-in-picture mode

Narrow viewing angles with TN panel

Not all video inputs are capable of 4K at 60Hz

Iiyama's 28-inch B2888UHSU is a lot more reasonably priced than many of the options we've presented in this buying guide. It uses a TN panel with a 1ms response time, and although the viewing angles aren't quite as wide as you'll find with an IPS display, there are plenty of small extras that make the B2888UHSU a really good buy. It has plenty of inputs, too, plus a fully adjustable stand, and a picture-in-picture mode, so you can use two devices simultaneously with this monitor.

11. Samsung U28E590D

This slick 28-inch 4K monitor boasts a dazzling 8.3 billion pixels

Screen size: 28-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Panel technology: TN | Inputs: 2 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x VGA, 1 x DVI | USB: None

4K display

1ms response time

Slightly reduced viewing angles

No USB port

The U28E590D is a slick 28-inch 4K monitor with a beautiful design and a whopping 8.3 billion pixels. DisplayPort 1.2 gives you fluid 60Hz 4K, while everything is detailed and clear thanks to a brightness of 370cd/m. Picture settings can be tweaked using the on-screen menu, or you can sit back and enable its Dynamic Contrast mode to do the heavy lifting. There's also very smart port placement, so you won't have to bend around the back to connect any cables or peripherals.

What is 4K resolution?

4K, also known as Ultra HD, refers to the high-definition resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is four times the 1920 x 1080 pixels found in a full HD TV. Those extra pixels are particularly appealing for creatives and gamers who want the best colour accuracy and detail from their displays.

Related articles: