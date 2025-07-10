Insert snappy headline about this Prime Day iPad deal

Ah Prime Day. Sorry, Prime Days... it's day three of a four-day marathon of deals, although to be honest we're all getting a bit tired of deals by now and would quite happily hang up our deals hats and lie down next to a fan and watch Wimbledon (or do our Wimbledon design quiz).

But anyway, that's not why I'm here, and it's not why you're here either. I'm here to tell you about the latest iPad deals available this year for Amazon Prime Day

The basic iPad is at a record low price of $279 and there are plenty of other bargains to be had as well, making today an all-round great day to nab yourself a new iPad. Here are my favourite deals. I've listed prices in dollars but plenty of these are equivalent in the UK too.

Save 20% Apple iPad 11-inch: was $349 now $279 at Amazon This basic iPad is at an almost record low price this Prime Day. It comes with 128GB, WiFi and a Liquid Retina Display. It might not have all the bells and whistles of the Pro or the Air, but do you really need extra fancy features? Price check: Record low price $277.78 at Amazon

Save 24% Apple iPad mini: was $499 now $379 at Amazon This is an actual record-low, with $379 being the cheapest we've seen the iPad mini. This one comes with WiFi and 128GB storage and is ideal for children and people who don't need a big screen. Price check: Record low price

Save 10% Apple iPad Pro 11-inch: was $999 now $899 at Amazon This is just a few dollars away from the lowest price ever. The iPad Pro is ideal for creative professionals who need a bit of heft to their tablet and use it for things like animation and video editing. Price check: Record low $898.12

Save 20% Apple iPad Air 11-inch: was $599 now $479 at Amazon This is the lowest this iPad has ever been. The Air is a great inbetween iPad for those who need more than the basic but not as much as the Pro. Price check: Record low

Need more context? See our iPad generations guide, and check for deals in your area with our dedicated deals tracker (below).