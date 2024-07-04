Looking for early Prime Day MacBook deals? These are the best

Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals are nearly here – the official Prime Day event is on 16-17 July. But if you've ever looked for deals on your favourite Apple laptops over Prime Day before, you'll know that the best deals aren't limited to the official days, and actually come in a week or two before.

That's why I've put together this page of all the best MacBook Prime Day deals two weeks before the event. As you can see below, there are excellent savings on the flagship Apple laptops already, and though I expect the very best deals to come closer to the 16th July, I'll be bringing you all the deals that I would want to know about before hand.

As Apple-lovers, we're also putting together the best Prime Day iPad deals as well, but read on for all the best MacBook deals in both the US and UK.

Best deals

Early MacBook Pro and Air Prime Day deals

The best MacBook Prime Day deals in full

MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro (M3, 2024): $1,599 $1,499 at Amazon

Save $100: This is the most powerful Apple laptop, with a stunning display and serious M3 chip. This particular deal is on the 14.2-inch, 8GB, 512GB model, and so if the entry level Pro. It's a cracking laptop, though if you really want to do pro work on it, you may need more than 8GB RAM?

MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air (M3, 2024): $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100: The Air is the most popular of the MacBooks, because it's the most suitable for the majority of users. Yes, you can do a bit of video and photo editing on it, but not features films (as with the Pro above). It's an all-round fantastic laptop for general work, streaming and design work.

Older MacBook deals

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $750 $699 at Walmart

Save $50: Let me be clear – there have been two Air releases since this model came out. But I love this laptop. Everything came together for me. As a portable laptop for writing, photo editing and general work use, all in a sleek, light package, it's really hard to beat.

FAQs

Are MacBooks part of Prime Day? We don't yet know what laptops Amazon will have in its official Prime Day sale, but if all other previous years are anything to go by (and we think they are!) the answer is almost certainly 'yes'. Also remember, even if there are no official Prime Day MacBook deals, the sale tends to be a good time to buy laptops as both Amazon and other retailers will have decent discounts on key products throughout the Prime period. Just look above for proof!