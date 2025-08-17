So you want to be a master of Pokémon? We all know the theme tune –but now it's time to put your knowledge to the test in my latest quiz. When watching the Pokémon Indigo League series as a child, it always used to bug me how easy it was to guess which of the 151 Pokémon was behind each of the silhouettes.

So for this reason, I've taken it upon myself to create what I think might be the hardest Who's that Pokémon? Quiz of all time (if I do say so myself). Most of the Pokémon character designs have strong and distinct silhouettes, so I've deliberately tried to find the most obscure or less obvious ones out of the bunch for this quiz.

I took all of the images in the quiz from this YouTube video, which features almost two hours' worth of original Who's that Pokémon? segments from the anime series. None of the images have been doctored, altered, or even AI-generated to make them impossible to guess, so true Pokémon fans have a strong chance of succeeding.

Who's that Pokémon?

Take your best shot at my quiz above, and share your final scores with me in the comments below (please don't be angry at me over question 7). If you struggled to recognise any Gen 1's, it might be time to invest in one of the best retro game consoles and brush up on your Pokédex knowledge.

For more Pokémon fun, check out how I 3D printed an Umbreon-style Labubu, or get prepped for a trip to Tokyo as we await more news on PokéPark Kanto.