Everybody stay calm. We're officially getting a PokéPark in 2026

News
By published

This is the ultimate travel bucket list for me – and perfect timing. I might need to rethink my Honeymoon plans.

PokéPark Kanto opening 2026
(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Today's Pokémon Presents has just wrapped up, and I can't stop thinking about the early visuals of PokéPark Kanto. I may be a fully grown adult, but without sounding dramatic, Pokémon is my entire life. I've grown up with this franchise, played hours of Pokémon Stadium using one of the best retro consoles, and honestly, the thought of being able to visit an immersive theme park set in the Kanto region is making me want to throw up with excitement.

Set to officially open its doors in Spring 2026, PokéPark Kanto won't be a standalone Pokémon theme park in itself, but an area set within Tokyo's existing Yomiuriland attraction, comprising around 26,000 square meters. What we know so far is that there will be two areas, Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town. One will allow visitors to walk through a forest filled with dozens of Pokémon encounters in the wild, and the other is more of a shopping complex resembling a Pokémon town.

Image 1 of 4
PokéPark Kanto opening 2026
(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1