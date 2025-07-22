Today's Pokémon Presents has just wrapped up, and I can't stop thinking about the early visuals of PokéPark Kanto. I may be a fully grown adult, but without sounding dramatic, Pokémon is my entire life. I've grown up with this franchise, played hours of Pokémon Stadium using one of the best retro consoles, and honestly, the thought of being able to visit an immersive theme park set in the Kanto region is making me want to throw up with excitement.

Set to officially open its doors in Spring 2026, PokéPark Kanto won't be a standalone Pokémon theme park in itself, but an area set within Tokyo's existing Yomiuriland attraction, comprising around 26,000 square meters. What we know so far is that there will be two areas, Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town. One will allow visitors to walk through a forest filled with dozens of Pokémon encounters in the wild, and the other is more of a shopping complex resembling a Pokémon town.

In a recent interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, Junichi Masuda – The Pokémon Company's Chief Creative Fellow (and founding member of GAME FREAK inc) – has unveiled a few extra details about the development of PokéPark Kanto, which has me unbelievably excited.

He stated, "We also created a Pokémon Centre, Poké Mart, and Gym modelled on those that appear in the games." Masuda suggested that there are over 600 Pokémon in PokéPark, and "there are also Pokémon that visitors can ride on" (I seriously hope there's a Lapras).

The launch of PokéPark Kanto coincides with Pokémon's 30th anniversary, which certainly explains why we are yet to see any kind of Pokémon IP appearing at theme parks such as Japan's Super Nintendo World. The timing of PokéPark Kanto's opening could not be more perfect for me personally, and I definitely have new honeymoon plans after my wedding next April (I've told my fiancé it's not up for discussion).

As far as the character design goes, they better do Snorlax justice (he's my fave). If I don't see a giant huggable Snorlax mascot walking around, then my day will be ruined. I'm kidding, of course. Are you excited for PokéPark Kanto? Geek out with me in the comments below.