"It’s an emotional experience”: new GTA 6 trailer lives up to the hype

The graphics are astounding.

GTA VI poster by Rockstar Games
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The second GTA 6 trailer has just dropped – this is not a drill. It feels like we've been waiting an eternity (it's been almost 12 long years), but finally, we're returning to Vice City, and to say fans are excited is an understatement.

There's been an endless stream of hype around GTA 6, but with cryptic whispers online and constant release date pushbacks, it was starting to feel like a distant dream – until the first trailer dropped. While last year's trailer kept things fairly cryptic, the new release gives us an action-packed peek at what's in store, and if the crispy graphics are anything to go by, it looks like we're in for a GTA renaissance.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

