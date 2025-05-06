"It’s an emotional experience”: new GTA 6 trailer lives up to the hype
The graphics are astounding.
The second GTA 6 trailer has just dropped – this is not a drill. It feels like we've been waiting an eternity (it's been almost 12 long years), but finally, we're returning to Vice City, and to say fans are excited is an understatement.
There's been an endless stream of hype around GTA 6, but with cryptic whispers online and constant release date pushbacks, it was starting to feel like a distant dream – until the first trailer dropped. While last year's trailer kept things fairly cryptic, the new release gives us an action-packed peek at what's in store, and if the crispy graphics are anything to go by, it looks like we're in for a GTA renaissance.
The new trailer gives us a better look at our Bonnie and Clyde duo Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. "Forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," the pair must work together to weave their way through a criminal conspiracy after an "easy score" goes south. Expect romance, fast cars, violence and plenty of classic GTA absurdity. What more could you want?
As expected, the trailer reveals a dramatic graphics glow-up from GTA 5. The neon glow of Vice City feels realer than ever, while the character design has a raw authenticity that makes for an immersive viewing experience. The trailer clearly resonated with passionate fans, with one YouTube commenter writing, "Rockstar's attention to detail is insane," while another added, "At this point, GTA VI is not a game. It’s an emotional experience."
While the trailer certainly lives up to the hype, it seems it may have been a well-timed drop, given the disappointing announcement that the release has been pushed back to May 2026. So far, GTA 6 is on track to exceed expectations, but I'm almost certain there'll be some contrarians who aren't so optimistic, like the fans who called out ridiculous 'mistakes' after the first trailer dropped. For more GTA news, check out this Hamlet adaptation made entirely in GTA 5.
For the most different game imaginable, check out Odd Dorable, a new indie game that the developer made using his young child's artwork.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.