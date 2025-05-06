The second GTA 6 trailer has just dropped – this is not a drill. It feels like we've been waiting an eternity (it's been almost 12 long years), but finally, we're returning to Vice City, and to say fans are excited is an understatement.

There's been an endless stream of hype around GTA 6, but with cryptic whispers online and constant release date pushbacks, it was starting to feel like a distant dream – until the first trailer dropped. While last year's trailer kept things fairly cryptic, the new release gives us an action-packed peek at what's in store, and if the crispy graphics are anything to go by, it looks like we're in for a GTA renaissance.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

The new trailer gives us a better look at our Bonnie and Clyde duo Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. "Forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," the pair must work together to weave their way through a criminal conspiracy after an "easy score" goes south. Expect romance, fast cars, violence and plenty of classic GTA absurdity. What more could you want?

As expected, the trailer reveals a dramatic graphics glow-up from GTA 5. The neon glow of Vice City feels realer than ever, while the character design has a raw authenticity that makes for an immersive viewing experience. The trailer clearly resonated with passionate fans, with one YouTube commenter writing, "Rockstar's attention to detail is insane," while another added, "At this point, GTA VI is not a game. It’s an emotional experience."

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

While the trailer certainly lives up to the hype, it seems it may have been a well-timed drop, given the disappointing announcement that the release has been pushed back to May 2026. So far, GTA 6 is on track to exceed expectations, but I'm almost certain there'll be some contrarians who aren't so optimistic, like the fans who called out ridiculous 'mistakes' after the first trailer dropped. For more GTA news, check out this Hamlet adaptation made entirely in GTA 5.

For the most different game imaginable, check out Odd Dorable, a new indie game that the developer made using his young child's artwork.