Recommended reading

Borderlands 4 might be the series' turning point – after 3 hours of playing it, here's what caught me off guard

Features
By published

What I found made me rethink what Borderlands is becoming.

Previously, there have been many words that would have sprung to my mind when describing a Borderlands game: fun, chaotic, distinctive, and over-the-top among them. But there’s one that I definitely would never have used before playing Borderlands 4: mature.

The genre-defining looter-shooter has always clothed its all-action gameplay in a confection of somewhat adolescent frat-boy humour, and its famously distinctive visuals could have been lifted from the pages of any number of comic books.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Steve Boxer
Writer

Steve has written about video games since the early 1990s. Nowadays, he also writes for The Guardian, Pocket-lint, VGC and Metro; past outlets include Edge, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Times, The Mirror, The Face, C&VG, Esquire and sleazenation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.