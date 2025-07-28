"Don’t backtrack, don’t bottle it and don’t bow to pressure" – how we killed Old Jamaica

Features
By published

Campaign mastermind Hernán Cerdeiro reveals how he crafted the world's first viral brand assassination.

Old Jamaica new packaging
RIP old Old Jamaica (Image credit: Old Jamaica/SAMY Alliance)

There are a million ways to approach a rebranding campaign. Some brands require a subtle refresh that people only notice months after the fact. But others need to go louder, and I don't think I've seen any make as much noise as Old Jamaica.

The British ginger beer brand didn't announce its rebrand with a drumroll and fanfare; it ran an eight-month send off for its previous identity. That included a farewell tour, bucket-list stunts and a countdown clock claiming to show the number of cans left.

Image 1 of 1
Old Jamaica new packaging
In with the new Old: the new look Old Jamaica(Image credit: Old Jamaica/SAMY Alliance)
Hernán Cerdeiro, CCO Americas at SAMY Alliance
Hernán Cerdeiro

"You can’t do stuff around the edges. You need to be going in 100%. Really commit. And stick to it – don’t backtrack, don’t bottle it and don’t bow to pressure. People have got to believe it is real, and that’s how the word gets out there."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for crea