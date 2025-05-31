Recommended reading

BrewDog gets its bite back with a vibrant design refresh

News
By published

And it's typography that brings the teeth.

Brewdog rebrand
(Image credit: Brewdog)

BrewDog's finding its personality again. The Scottish brewer burst onto the UK craft beer scene back in 2007 with its edgy branding and promptly gobbled up a hefty market share. Then it suddenly came of age with a surprisingly sensible rebrand in 2020 ("neutered", we called it at the time).

Five years later, it's rediscovering its rebellious spirit with new packaging designs that seem almost a rejection of that last refresh. A midlife crisis, or has BrewDog finally found its way?

Image 1 of 2
Brewdog rebrand
Old dog, new tricks? The new BrewDog packaging design (click right to see the current designs)(Image credit: Brewdog)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.