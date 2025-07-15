Did Xbox really just advertise jobs in graphics with this terrible AI art?

News
By published

It clearly needs the staff.

It seems recent history is repeating. In November, Netflix was roasted when an exec posted an AI-generated image to announce the launch of AI game development two weeks after the company closed its AAA studio Team Blue. You might think that would have taught industry players to be aware of the optics at least, but Microsoft's XBox is now facing a similar flak.

Two weeks ago, Xbox communicated thousands of layoffs, cancelling games like Everwild and Perfect Dark in the process. The finger was inevitably pointed at AI. Now Xbox's graphics development lead has announced that his department is hiring – with what appears to be a bad AI-generated image as if to prove that it urgently needs the staff (see our pick of the best game development software if you prefer to work on your own game).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.