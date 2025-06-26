Recommended reading

Front Mission 3 Remake shows how lazy AI can ruin a good game

Will studios and publishers ever get the message that gamers don't like AI slop? Or do they just think players don't hate it enough for it to put them off a game? The Front Mission 3 Remake out now for Nintendo Switch 2 appears to have set a new low, and it was completely unnecessary (See our Nintendo switch 2 review and guide to Nintendo Switch 2 prices if you're interested in the new console).

Don't get me wrong; I think AI has some potentially interesting uses in game development, but lazy use of AI art is not one of them. Based on the images posted by fans on social media, it appears that Megapixel Studios and Forever Entertainment applied AI upscaling to all of the original 2D art assets from the PS1 game. But rather than merely enhance and sharpen the originals, it's added strange hallucinations and uncanny artifacts.

