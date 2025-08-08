7 archviz trends you need to know about in 2025

Archviz trends follow the evolution of technology and the demands of clients. As we saw in our explainer, what is archviz?, architectural visualisation is all about telling stories, and those stories and the way people engage with them can change rapidly.

While archviz was once mainly associated with static renders, recent years have seen video and animation become almost obligatory. Those developments are now being followed by immersive VR/AR formats, advances in rendering, and, of course, AI. Below we'll look at seven archviz trends in 2025 and where things might head next.

7 Archviz trends in 2025

01. Animation and video

Yoshimura House | Unreal Engine 5 Archviz - YouTube Watch On

Like in many sectors, social media is driving a move from static images to video content. Video and animation isn't new in archviz, but it's now becoming the norm for a wide range of architectural projects rather than the preserve of higher-end developments.

Static images shouldn't be written off. We're in an age of reduced attention spans, and it takes less time to take in a still image than to watch a video. But videos have the advantage of being more immersive and can often communicate a more complete view of an architectural idea.

Cinematic simulated flythroughs or dynamic animations showing a construction process can feel more real visceral, and this can help engage a wider audience beyond those famliar with the technicalities of architectural design.

02. Real-time rendering

Rendering 3D images is one of the most time-consuming parts of archviz, and it's traditionally added an element of friction that slows down iterating. But real-time rendering tools like Lumion and Enscape allow images to be updated instantly while making changes to a model.

Other than saving time, these real-time results make rendering dynamic, so architects and clients can experience designs interactively, for faster communication. It becomes possible to walk through models with clients and review material and lighting options on the fly.

There are challenges, including the cost, the learning curve and issues with integration. But according to Enscape's State of Architectural Visualization 2024–2025, expectations for the integration of real-time rendering jumped by nearly 10 per cent from 2023 to 2024.

Cloud rendering is also on the rise. Since one of the biggest limitations with rendering can be computer hardware, cloud rendering is becoming a popular solution to avoid that continual battle to upgrade PCs with the latest components. Render farms using cloud technology can help reduce project timelines and can help global teams to work better across geographical barriers, which can also mean extending the working day across timezones.

03. Digital twins

Build and Test Smart City AI Agents in Digital Twins - YouTube Watch On

Digital twins are a big trend in product design, engineering and marketing, and they're playing a role in archviz too. Some even envision an era in which we'll have digital twins of whole cities and our own bodies.

Built using a combination of CAD data, asset management systems and other sources, a digital twin is a computational model of a complex system that is continually updated with real-world data. Simulation software is used to model behaviour and internet of things sensors and devices provide real-time data to keep the twin synchronised with a physical asset.

The tech allows architects to create virtual replicas of buildings. These can then be used to simulate the effects of real-world conditions over time, analyse performance, and iterate designs with more precision than with traditional CAD processes.

04. VR

Bringing Virtual Twins to Apple Vision Pro - Dassault Systèmes - YouTube Watch On

If video is becoming a norm, the next level in archviz to make high-end projects stand out is virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Developers and clients can don a headset like the Apple Vision Pro and explore a project from all angles. Combined with real-time rendering, they can see the impact of any changes like tweaks to lighting, as if the building were already complete.

This can also reduce the need for site visits, even for project engineers if VR tech is combined with digital twins. These advantages mean that a combination of VR and digital twins is starting to become part of the workflow for some architectural developers.

Watching slides on Zoom is passive; exploring a virtual building is active and immersive and moves the focus from what a building will look like to what it will feel like to inhabit.

05. hyper realism

Not all architects favour hyper-realism, but it's growing in popularity as the software makes it more achievable and clients demand visualisations that make an impact. Hyper-realistic renderings can be virtually indistinguishable from photographs, and this can capture attention on social media.

While it can evoke awe, hyper-realism presents challenges too. It can become more difficult for a project to meet the overly perfect vision. The aim has to be not to oversell but to inspire trust that the vision can be achieved.

06. AI

AI is changing processes in many creative sectors, and archviz is no different, particularly at bigger firms with more resources. AI can't create an architectural visualization, but it can process masses of data, and it can speed up tasks like energy modelling and lighting analysis. It can also be used to achieve smooth texture mapping and adaptive environmental simulations.

Autodesk's 3ds Max has smart modelling tools like ReForm Retopology, while D5 Render uses AI to optimise real-time lighting and texture scaling.

07. Sustainability

From more sustainable design choices to biophilic design, making use of greenery to promote well-being, going green is a continuing trend. While environmental features are an architectural and engineering decision, not an archviz decision, the trend does affect archviz, since it becomes part of the story that needs to be told.

This might run from the visualisation of energy performance analysis to the use of nature-inspired colour palettes, greenery and ensuring that sustainability features are highlighted. Some archviz practitioners are also taking steps to monitor and control their own CO₂ emissions.

What trends do you think will shape archviz in the coming years? Let us know in the comments section below.