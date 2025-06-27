Recommended reading

Aston Martin’s new direction waters down an iconic brand

News
By published

James Bond certainly wouldn’t approve.

Aston Martin residential development with cars in the garage of a modern-looking building
(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin is known for the performance of its cars, its racing pedigree and for sleek sporty design that can be customised to include machine guns, tyre slashers and an oil slick delivery system (or was that just in Goldfinger?).

But these days, the British heritage brand wants to be known for something different: it's expanding into residential developments. The could make some strategic sense. But why does everything, from the locations (Miami, New York, Ras Al Khaimah and now Tokyo) to the design itself, feel so cold and uninspired? (see our guides to the best CAD software and the best laptops for CAD if you want to design something better).

Image 1 of 4
Aston Martin residential development
Aston Martin's N°001 Minami Aoyama in Tokyo. Does it suit the brand?(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.