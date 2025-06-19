Recommended reading

Jaguar insists its controversial rebrand was a success – but I'm not buying it

News
By published

Few rebrands have caused as much controversy in recent years as Jaguar's new look. While many brands have been chasing heritage aesthetics lately, Jaguar went the other way, and then some. With bold, bright colours and a curvy new wordmark, the rebrand was accused of being everything from too modern, to too 'woke'. But Jaguar insists it worked – sort of.

According to MarketWatch, Jaguar announced in a presentation this week that the rebrand boosted Google traffic from higher household income individuals by 24%, and more than doubled traffic to the Jaguar website. Jaguar also claims it successfully attracted a younger audience, seeing a 20% increase in younger people who said "Jaguar as a brand is worth paying more for." One of the best rebrands of all time then, right?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.