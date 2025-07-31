Adobe wants you to edit its surreal AI video campaign

What will you add to its unfinished film?

Leaps in AI creative tech come so thick and fast these days that it can be hard to make them sound exciting any more, but Adobe's found a clever approach to promote the latest updates to its Firefly AI Video Model and to try to get artists on board. It's launched a campaign that invites anyone to create their own edit of an unfinished film, using AI to unleash their wildest ideas.

The Unfinished Creator Film is described as a global, remixable video campaign. Artist and director Sam Finn got the ball rolling with an initial short comprising a series of apparently unrelated AI-generated scenes. He invites other artists to make sense of the footage: what's happening? Who is the man running from? You're invited to use AI to propose your own suggestions (you'll probably also want some of the best video editing software).

