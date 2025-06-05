Recommended reading

AI gets high: 'digital psychedelics' allow image generators to replicate the effects of drugs

News
By published

Don't do drugs – get AI to do them for you.

Just when you think we've seen every wild experiment that can be done with AI image generators , along comes another one to top the last. A YouTuber wanted to test whether generative AI can replicate the effects of psychedelic drugs, and the ambitious experiment mushrooomed (sorry) beyond what he imagined.

He went to trouble of training his own model and overcame various challenges along the way to finally produce results that are fairly convincing. AI may not be able to think, but it seems it may be possible to it to generate something like experiences that the human mind can go through.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.