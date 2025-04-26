This artist was huge in the '80s. Now, he's taught AI to steal his style

After decades of appropriating pop culture imagery, David Salle now poaches from his own work.

Bright postmodernist art by David Salle an AI in a gallery
(Image credit: David Salle / AI / Thaddaeus Ropac London)

Many artists want to keep AI well away from their work, but not David Salle. He's embracing the tech, going as far as to train an AI model to copy his style and make new paintings for him (or at least get them started).

As we saw in our history of AI art, there's a long tradition of artists exploring the use of algorithms to create art. Many come from a multimedia background, but Salle is a more traditional artist who decided to let AI image generation loose on his own work. Has he grown lazy – or can AI really add something?

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

