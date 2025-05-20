Recommended reading

I met an AI artist and now believe there's a legitimate future for AI art

News
By published

Niceaunties transports me to the Auntieverse at OFFF Barcelona.

Niceaunties art
(Image credit: Niceaunties)

As a journalist in the creative industries, the rise in AI art has always been a moral quandary for me. On one hand, I see creativity moving with technological advancements; on the other, I see the death of art as we know it. When I used to hear about new AI image generators or schlocky AI trends, I was often filled with a sense of dread – that was until I met AI artist, Niceaunties.

Redefining the confines of AI artwork, Niceaunties is unabashed about her use of AI technology, putting an unfathomably bizarre spin on artificially augmented creativity. Inspired by her Singaporean upbringing and the beautiful unpredictability of the world around us, Niceaunties' ever-expanding world of the Auntieverse transcends the derivative slop that AI art is often associated with, turning it into an immersive time capsule of asian culture.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.