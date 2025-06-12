Recommended reading

Disney and Universal's lawsuit against Midjourney could shape the future of AI art

Hollywood's finally taking a stand against AI.

So Hollywood is finally making a move to try to protect intellectual property from generative AI. Disney and Universal have together filed a lawsuit against Midjourney, the company behind one of the most popular AI image generators, over rip offs of characters and art styles from the likes of The Simpsons and Star Wars.

It's far from being the first lawsuit against an AI company for alleged copyright infringement, but it is the first one from major Hollywood studios. Disney and Universal Studios want a jury trial, and they're seeking damages plus an injunction that would immediately halt Midjourney’s operations. The verdict could shape the evolution of generative AI in the creative sectors.

Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

