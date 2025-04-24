The new Content Authenticity web app launches at Adobe MAX London: can it solve one of AI art's biggest problems?

News
By published

Andy Parsons says Adobe is here to protect artists.

As AI art and AI-generated images rapidly become the norm across many creative industries, the question of ownership, consent, and authenticity has taken centre stage. It's why Adobe has put so much time into creating the Content Authenticity 'nutrition label', which now has a web app everyone can use.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.