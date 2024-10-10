Can Adobe repair its AI reputation with its new Content Authenticity web app?

News
By
published

Here's a development artists can get on board with.

Several companies have experienced reputational issues as a result of their approach to AI in 2024. Chief among them is Adobe, whose Terms of Service debacle in the summer led to a fierce backlash from creatives. But the brand's latest move might just help ingratiate the company with AI-sceptics.

The company has announced a new Content Authenticity Web App designed to "champion creator protection and attribution". An extension of the Content Authenticity Initiative we've already seen Adobe develop over the last couple of years, the new web app offers a free way for creators to apply content credentials to their work.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

TOPICS

Related articles