Can Adobe repair its AI reputation with its new Content Authenticity web app?

Several companies have experienced reputational issues as a result of their approach to AI in 2024. Chief among them is Adobe, whose Terms of Service debacle in the summer led to a fierce backlash from creatives. But the brand's latest move might just help ingratiate the company with AI-sceptics.

The company has announced a new Content Authenticity Web App designed to "champion creator protection and attribution". An extension of the Content Authenticity Initiative we've already seen Adobe develop over the last couple of years, the new web app offers a free way for creators to apply content credentials to their work.

An image showing Adobe's new Content Credentials badge (top right) (Image credit: Adobe/Future)

As well as adding credentials, the web app lets creators set AI training and usage preferences, essentially letting artists opt-out of being trained by models. Of course, this relies on other models recognising this, but Adobe is "actively working to drive industry-wide adoption of this preference."

A free, public beta of the Adobe Content Authenticity web app will be available in Q1 2025, and users can sign up for more information here. As well as the web app, there'll also be a handy Chrome extension for inspecting credentials.

(Image credit: Adobe)

"Adobe’s new tool for signing artwork is a game-changer," gushes illustrator Pepita Sandwich via the Adobe website. "It makes adding Content Credentials to digital pieces easy and professional. The interface is intuitive and ensures seamless integration, while the security features give me peace of mind. I also love that it offers the option to opt-out of AI training—perfect for protecting my creative rights."

It's certainly a timely move for a company that has endured its fair share of criticism from artists this year, as well as facing the small matter of getting sued by the US government over its convoluted cancellation processes. But with the brand having previously committed to "doing the right thing" when it comes to AI, focussing its efforts on the Content Authenticity Initiative seems like a wise move.