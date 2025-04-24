Did Adobe Fresco's new 'made by a human' tag just make it a safe space for artists?

The overlooked free digital painting app just became important.

Adobe Max London; an illustrated hand draws a flower
(Image credit: Adobe)

Buried behind all of today's Adobe MAX London news is a small blink-and-you'll-miss-it announcement for Adobe Fresco, the free to use digital painting app, that makes it a safe space for artists wanting to escape gen AI.

The new 'Created without generative AI' tag can be applied to all digital art made using Fresco, making its 'made by a human' mantra an important one for any creative who's looked on today and thought there wasn't a space for them.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

