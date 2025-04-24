Buried behind all of today's Adobe MAX London news is a small blink-and-you'll-miss-it announcement for Adobe Fresco, the free to use digital painting app, that makes it a safe space for artists wanting to escape gen AI.

The new 'Created without generative AI' tag can be applied to all digital art made using Fresco, making its 'made by a human' mantra an important one for any creative who's looked on today and thought there wasn't a space for them.

Clicking this tag means your art will be assigned an opt out of data training, with the instruction being embedded in the image's Content Credentials. This can protect your rights to the art and has the capability to trace this instruction when the art is exported directly onto social media.

Hate AI, maybe Fresco is for you

(Image credit: Adobe)

I've heard a lot about how Adobe's Content Credentials can help protect artists, but here in Fresco it feels more overt and important. Speaking with Zeke Koch, Vice President of Product Management for Adobe's Generative AI applications, I get an insight into why Fresco is a perfect fit to promote the 'Created without generative AI' tag.

"Content Credentials was originally designed for, was to actually to prove that something was human created," he tells me, explaining the initial idea was to develop a tool that tracked how an image was made and altered. "It [would] attach a log of each of those changes with your name associated with it."

Right now, as gen AI becomes more embedded in all of Adobe's Creative Cloud apps, from Photoshop to Illustrator, the ability to assign an image as human made in Fresco and ensure it's not included in AI training, feels like a refreshing space to simply enjoy handmade art.

Perhaps like me, you've not really given Fresco a go (I have Procreate and so never really glanced its way). But if you do have an iPad for drawing or a tablet with a stylus and want to try something else, from Adobe, Fresco feels like something worth supporting.

Visit the Adobe Fresco website for more details.