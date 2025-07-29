Photoshop just dropped its most useful AI tool yet

Blending two images just got a whole lot easier.

An image from a demo of the AI Harmonize tool in the new Photoshop update
(Image credit: Adobe)

Just when you're thinking of cancelling your subscription because of Adobe's price hike, the software giant goes and drops a new Photoshop update including what could be the most useful AI tool yet. In Beta today, Photoshop's Harmonize might help justify the price rise for anyone that often has to create composite images, helping it retain its place among the best digital art software.

Generative Fill already allowed the addition of AI-generated content to images, but creating composites from your own images could still involve a long manual slog. But Harmonize looks to achieve the kind of composites that would take Photoshop whizzes sometimes hours of work, blending two images together even when they were shot in completely different lighting conditions.

