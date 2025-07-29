It's been 15 years since we've had a Tron movie, and in today's era of reboots and sequels, it was only right that we were treated to a new one. Promoting the upcoming sequel, the new Tron: Ares film poster has sparked an electrified response from fans, with many praising its slick design.

While aesthetics aren't everything, I believe the best movie posters are ones that are worthy of displaying, and Tron: Ares' new design is a prime example. With a stripped-back colour palette and simple, yet captivating visuals, the poster is bang on brand without feeling derivative, setting a new standard for sequel film poster design.

(Image credit: Disney)

With its black and red palette, the poster captures Tron's neon-scape world in a subtle yet bold design that has a distinctly broody edge from the 1982 original. A stylised silhouette of Ares features proudly in the centre of the design, artfully interweaved with a city skyline motif. The vertical composition gives the poster a streamlined appeal, while the franchise's iconic logo is paired alongside contemporary typography, creating a clean, futuristic look.

"This goes hard," one fan on X replied, while another added, "That looks awesome!". Over on Reddit, fans were just as enamoured, with one user writing, "Seriously, the posters for this film are some of the best I've seen in a while," while another chimed in, "Now that is a poster I'd love to have framed."

