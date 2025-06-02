Recommended reading

This international Fantastic Four film poster is my favourite design yet

Marvel is nailing the retro aesthetic.

Fantastic Four: First Steps film poster
(Image credit: Marvel)

The hype around the new Fantastic Four: First Steps film has been heating up, arguably (in part) thanks to its stunning promo poster designs. I can safely say that the film's campaign has been one of my favourites in recent years, consistently nailing its retro aesthetic and finally ditching those dreadful floating head film poster designs.

Created as part of the film's international promo, the latest Fantastic Four poster is a stunning work of retro minimalism, with a stylised flair that sets it above the rest. I wasn't alone in my love for the design, as fans praised Marvel for taking a more graphic approach to poster art, proving they're hungry for more.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

