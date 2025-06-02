The hype around the new Fantastic Four: First Steps film has been heating up, arguably (in part) thanks to its stunning promo poster designs. I can safely say that the film's campaign has been one of my favourites in recent years, consistently nailing its retro aesthetic and finally ditching those dreadful floating head film poster designs.

Created as part of the film's international promo, the latest Fantastic Four poster is a stunning work of retro minimalism, with a stylised flair that sets it above the rest. I wasn't alone in my love for the design, as fans praised Marvel for taking a more graphic approach to poster art, proving they're hungry for more.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Launching at this year's CCXP Mexico! pop culture festival, the international film poster is a simple yet highly effective design that embodies Fantastic Four's retro aesthetic. Featuring a colourful overlapped cityscape behind stylised silhouettes of the family, the design has a mid-century modern meets art deco style that oozes effortless sophistication.

Over on the r/marvelstudios subreddit, fans were enchanted by the design, with one writing, "they’re killing it with these posters." Another fan shared equally enthusiastic praise, commenting, "I think it's a signal that Marvel needs to start doing more stylised posters because the tired CGI + Photoshop style lost its magic decades ago and I haven't seen them do cool posters like this in forever."

It wasn't always a smooth sailing poster campaign for Fantastic Four: First Steps. An early AI poster art controversy had many fans on the back foot, but ever since this slick, retro-inspired Fantastic Four poster dropped, it seems Marvel's won back the hearts of fans.