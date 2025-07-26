Reddit is losing it over this beautiful movie poster design

News
By published

It contains an ingenious use of negative space.

Movie poster
(Image credit: Akiko Stehrenberger)

While many of the best movie posters are imprinted onto our collective conscience, ingenious new designs appear every year. The Marvel 'floating head' epidemic might make it seem as though creativity has long disappeared from the art of the poster design, but the last decade has given us some classics – including this incredible design for 2019's Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Love the fiery poster has recently been, er, rekindled on Reddit, where users are gushing over the seemingly minimal design's beautiful brush strokes, and ingenious use of negative space.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.