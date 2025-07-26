Reddit is losing it over this beautiful movie poster design
It contains an ingenious use of negative space.
While many of the best movie posters are imprinted onto our collective conscience, ingenious new designs appear every year. The Marvel 'floating head' epidemic might make it seem as though creativity has long disappeared from the art of the poster design, but the last decade has given us some classics – including this incredible design for 2019's Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
Love the fiery poster has recently been, er, rekindled on Reddit, where users are gushing over the seemingly minimal design's beautiful brush strokes, and ingenious use of negative space.
The poster was designed by Akiko Stehrenberger, whose bold posters for films like Funny Games and Honey Boy tend to offer something bolder and altogether more unusual than the films' standard one-sheets. As she put it, she is often brought on when “a studio wants a less conventional poster and more often than not, a secondary poster where they can take a bit more of a risk.”
The poster for Portrait of a Lady on Fire not only depicts a bright burning flame, but also features, very subtly in the black negative space, two faces about to kiss. "This is soo cool, the thick brush strokes, the negative space that ties it all together. So tactile. Just bursts in my brain," one Redditor comments.
This isn't the first of Stehrenberger's posters we've featured over the last few years. Back in 2023, we were seriously impressed with her poster for Netflix's Beef, which captured the themes of the show with swagger.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.