Lovart AI is the new threat designers didn’t need

It claims to have the "capabilities of an award-winning creative team."

AI has been a perpetual looming threat to the creative industries, with the technology developing faster than we can regulate it. With AI advertising and VFX corner-cutting becoming more normalised, it's an uncertain time for the community, but now a new opponent has entered the ring, legitimising fears that AI could replace human talent.

Meet Lovart, an AI co-pilot designed to meet all your design and branding needs. Supposedly equipped with the "capabilities of an award-winning creative team," Lovart slithers onto the scene as a sleazy alternative to hiring traditional design agencies – and with a $90 per month price tag, it's a corner-cutting all-in-one service with an undeniably accessible edge.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

