Recommended reading

Do graphic designers need new skills to beat AI? Professionals weigh in

News
By published

Check out the debate.

Graphic designer turning into robot
(Image credit: Flux)

With the spectre of AI ever present, graphic designers are understandably worried about the impact the new technology will have on their jobs. As our piece on the impact of AI on graphic design discusses, the genie is very much out of the bottle and now creative professionals find themselves striving to keep human design a more attractive option than anything created by a machine. Though Bill Gates famously said he thinks all but three jobs are at risk from being taken by AI, I remain hopeful that there is plenty of room for both machine and person in the graphic design field, but it will require self-awareness from designers.

"So are we just cooked?" asks a recent Reddit thread from a designer who is four years out of college. " Any other jobs i can get with such a degree now that design is kind of becoming obsolete?"

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.