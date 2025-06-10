With the spectre of AI ever present, graphic designers are understandably worried about the impact the new technology will have on their jobs. As our piece on the impact of AI on graphic design discusses, the genie is very much out of the bottle and now creative professionals find themselves striving to keep human design a more attractive option than anything created by a machine. Though Bill Gates famously said he thinks all but three jobs are at risk from being taken by AI, I remain hopeful that there is plenty of room for both machine and person in the graphic design field, but it will require self-awareness from designers.

"So are we just cooked?" asks a recent Reddit thread from a designer who is four years out of college. " Any other jobs i can get with such a degree now that design is kind of becoming obsolete?"

Hundreds of responses poured in from designers with strong and diverse opinions on what AI is doing to the graphic design industry – and it isn't all as doom and gloom as you might fear. Ranging from advice around what humans can do that AI can't, to how nothing has really changed regarding what the industry needs from its designers, there's lots for the OP to feel positive about – as long as they're happy to stay agile. Head over to the Reddit thread to garner more wisdom from those in the field.

One Redditor draws attention to the difference between AI and human creativity. "Design isn't becoming obsolete. AI doesn't have taste, you still have to have vision and know what you want to produce, and most clients don't know what they want until you show them," they say. And don't let AI completely cloud your vision, they go onto say.

"If you're a new designer, make AI part of your workflow - learn prompts, etc. But don't make it the only thing you focus on."

Another points out that graphic designers have always needed to be agile in their skillset to stay ahead. "The field’s always rewarded versatility: people who can also write, think strategically, understand UX, code a little, or communicate with clients effectively" they say.

The bar keeps moving, and that sucks for people who thought the degree alone would carry them, but that’s the nature of creative industries. You have to keep evolving to stay relevant."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But what if the worst happens and you are laid off? One comment explains how it doesn't have to be the end of the world.

"I was laid off in March and just got hired at a pretty good salary," they say. My suggestion is to take a step away from all social media and really focus on making your portfolio and resume the best it can be."

"It’s definitely a saturated industry but you have to continually put in the work to stand out unfortunately."

And others think history can teach a great lesson. "30 years of print experience here. While AI is becoming a useful tool, humans will always be needed to fine tune the work. Don’t let this wave of new technology scare you," one veteran designer says.

"Imagine how typesetters felt when Pagemaker and Quark Xpress came out! Do you know those two programs? No? That’s because they became obsolete in the early 90’s and replaced by Illustrator and Photoshop and later on InDesign."

We delve further into the AI skills designers might need to get a new job in 2025, straight from the agencies who'll hire you.