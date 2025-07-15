AI is killing music, and design can't be far behind

News
By published

We're witnessing the systematic dismantling of human artistry… and it's only getting started.

Compilation of AI generated images of Velvet Sundown
(Image credit: The Velvet Sundown)

I'm sat here listening to The Velvet Sundown's haunting '70s-rock melodies, and I've got to admit, they're pretty darned good. The guitar work is crisp, the harmonies are spot-on, and there's something achingly nostalgic about their sound that reminds me of lazy Sunday afternoons with Crosby, Stills & Nash.

There's just one tiny problem: none of it's real.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.