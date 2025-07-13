The iPhone lineup is finally starting to sound interesting again, with an iPhone Air expected alongside the iPhone 17 this year and a foldable iPhone in 2026. Yep, I know –there have been rumours about a foldable iPhone (and foldable iPad) for years. But I'm finally convinced the thing exists, with South Korean media now reporting that production on displays is already starting up.

It's reported that Samsung has won an exclusive contract to make the 'iPhone Fold' display due to its expertise in folding OLED panels for its own devices (was all that mocking of Apple just to convince the US tech giant to sign on?).

It sounds like said display will be something special – thinner and more efficient than Samsung's own and with almost no visible crease. But there's an important detail that I'm not hearing news about that will define whether the folding iPhone is really the game changer that it could be.

The rumours suggest that the first foldable iPhone will have a panel that's just 4.5mm thick with a 4:3 7-inch inner display, touch ID and a dual rear camera system. It's said that it will be powered by the A20 chip that's reportedly being developed for iPhone 18.

As reported by MacRumors, South Korea's ET news says Samsung Display is already setting up a dedicated production line at its A3 factory in Asan, Chungcheongnam-do, capable of turning out 15 million panels a year for Apple's folding device. It's believed that a new iPhone Fold generation will be released every year at the same time as the other iPhone models.

The price being talked about is at least $2,000. It seems likely that it will be a little more expensive than Samsung's Z Fold, which starts at $1,899 but it's often discounted (see below for any current deals).

But what I really want to know is whether the iFold will truly be an iPad and iPhone in one. For that, it needs iPadOS features like split screen of even Stage Manager plus Apple Pencil support.

Samsung's foldables support the S Pen, which already provides a good experience. To compete, Apple's folding iPhone needs to be effectively an iPad that you could use for sketching in Procreate on the go and then fold and fit into a (large) pocket.

What do you think? What features does Apple's foldable phone need to have?