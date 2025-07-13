Apple's first foldable could make the iPhone exciting again – but it needs this one feature

It finally seems like the iPhone Fold it real – but it needs this feature

The iPhone lineup is finally starting to sound interesting again, with an iPhone Air expected alongside the iPhone 17 this year and a foldable iPhone in 2026. Yep, I know –there have been rumours about a foldable iPhone (and foldable iPad) for years. But I'm finally convinced the thing exists, with South Korean media now reporting that production on displays is already starting up.

It's reported that Samsung has won an exclusive contract to make the 'iPhone Fold' display due to its expertise in folding OLED panels for its own devices (was all that mocking of Apple just to convince the US tech giant to sign on?).

