New iPhone 17 Pro Max design leak is bad news (with a silver lining)

published

There's method to the madness.

iPhone 17 Pro render
A fan-made render of the iPhone 17 Pro Max (Image credit: Majin Bu)

We've heard plenty of design rumours about the upcoming iPhone 17 line up, particularly from a design perspective. From the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air to the bulging iPhone 17 Pro camera array, it seems we're in for change this year. And for those who enjoy smaller phones, new leaks could be bad news – but with a silver lining.

New reports suggest this year's Pro Max, model, typically the most advanced of the bunch, will be the thickest iPhone ever – jumping from 8.25mm to 8.725mm. For those who prefer phones that require fewer than three hands to hold, the news of an even brickier brick might not be welcome. But it's all in the name of battery life. Because what good is the best camera phone if it's run out of juice?

