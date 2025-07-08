New iPhone 17 Pro Max design leak is bad news (with a silver lining)
There's method to the madness.
We've heard plenty of design rumours about the upcoming iPhone 17 line up, particularly from a design perspective. From the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air to the bulging iPhone 17 Pro camera array, it seems we're in for change this year. And for those who enjoy smaller phones, new leaks could be bad news – but with a silver lining.
New reports suggest this year's Pro Max, model, typically the most advanced of the bunch, will be the thickest iPhone ever – jumping from 8.25mm to 8.725mm. For those who prefer phones that require fewer than three hands to hold, the news of an even brickier brick might not be welcome. But it's all in the name of battery life. Because what good is the best camera phone if it's run out of juice?
iPhone fans have been crying out for better battery life for years, and that thicker profile could be designed to allow for a physically bigger battery. As reported by TheNews, a Weibo account with a strong track record leaked the dimensions of the Pro Max, suggesting battery is exactly the reason.
And if those rumours are true, perhaps the previously baffling iPhone 17 Air is starting to make a little more sense. If the alternative is an iPhone that, despite killer battery life, is thicker and heavier than ever, a super-thin alternative might be worth the battery sacrifice.
Time will tell what's in store for the iPhone 17 line up, but it's clear we're in for one of the biggest design shake-ups we've seen in recent years. Add that to the eyebrow-raising new iOS design revealed at WWDC, and it seems Apple is doing it's best to 'Think Different' in 2025.
