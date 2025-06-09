Recommended reading

Everyone's making the same joke about Apple's new transparent iOS design

News
By published

It's a Vista of design details.

WWDC 2025
(Image credit: Apple)

As ever, when it came to today's Apple WWDC event, most of the rumours turned out to be true. Apple changed its naming conventions to adopt a yearly approach, replacing iOS 18 with... iOS 26. The company also revealed new features for the beleaguered Apple Intelligence. But it's Apple's new design language, Liquid Glass, that appears to be raising eyebrows.

Inspired by VisionOS, iOS 26 features tons of translucent UI elements designed to take advantage of the iPhone display's rounded edges. Apple says the new look "brings a new level of vitality" to iOS, but some users are drawing comparisons with another software – one that's older than the iPhone itself.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.