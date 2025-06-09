It seems fair to say there's a lot riding on WWDC for Apple this week. At last year's Worldwide Developer Conference, the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, its own take on AI. But in the twelve months that have followed, the whole thing has turned into quite the debacle, with many features still missing in action.

So it's quite possible that Apple might be on the defensive this year, and it'll be curious to see whether the company addresses any of the controversies on stage. That said, there could be a lot to look forward to, with an comprehensive new look touted for iOS 19. Or is that iOS 26? If leaks are to be believed, Apple might be rebranding its software, changing its naming conventions to a yearly system.

And of course it's not just iOS that gets a look-in at WWDC, we're expecting updates for iPadOS, MacOS and perhaps VisionOS too. As for new hardware, it isn't unheard of at WWDC – two years ago today was when we got our first glimpse at Apple's Vision Pro headset.

The main rumours we've heard are:

Operating systems named after years rather than release number, so iOS 19 would become iOS 26, and all systems would have the same number.

Redesigned iOS inspired by VisionOS with matte glass icons and glassy textures.

Camera controls for AirPods.

Eye-scrolling for VisionOS.

A new Apple gaming app across the entire Apple ecosystem.

Apple Pencil reed calligraphy for Apple Pencil Pro on iPad.

You can watch the WWDC keynote live right here in the video below and check out our regular updates below for all the rumours and all the news when it happens.