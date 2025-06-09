Recommended reading

WWDC 2025 LIVE: Can Apple rescue its reputation with iOS 26?

Every iPhone, iPad and Mac software announcement as it happens.

Various Apple products surrounding an Apple logo
(Image: © Apple/Future)

It seems fair to say there's a lot riding on WWDC for Apple this week. At last year's Worldwide Developer Conference, the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, its own take on AI. But in the twelve months that have followed, the whole thing has turned into quite the debacle, with many features still missing in action.

So it's quite possible that Apple might be on the defensive this year, and it'll be curious to see whether the company addresses any of the controversies on stage. That said, there could be a lot to look forward to, with an comprehensive new look touted for iOS 19. Or is that iOS 26? If leaks are to be believed, Apple might be rebranding its software, changing its naming conventions to a yearly system.

Apple Pencil Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

Meme featuring Tim Cooking wearing Vision Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Game Center on MacBook, iPad and iPhone

Apple Game Center on MacBook, iPad and iPhone (Image credit: Apple)

Of course, we can probably expect another California-inspired name for the next iteration of macOS. Previous names have included Big Sur, Monterey, Ventura, Sonoma, and Sequoia, and this year, Apple is rumoured to be calling the new macOS "Tahoe", after Lake Tahoe of course.

We can probably expect some software updates to AirPods, with new camera controls rumoured to be hitting Apple's earbuds. But what I really to know is if we're ever going to see those rumoured teeth controls.

Fans have been searching for hints of the future of Apple's iOS design language in beta updates over the last year, but this might be one of the most legitimate examples we've seen....

As for what iOS 26 might look like, rumour has it we're in store for a VisionOS-inspired redesign. Think transparent object and glassy textures, and perhaps even circular icons.

A mock up of what the iOS 19 or iOS 26 logo could look like after Apple's rumoured OS rebranding. There are four iPhones in the background

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Apple Intelligence)

Hello and welcome to Creative Bloq's annual WWDC live blog? And what better to kick things off than WWDC bingo, lovingly created as ever by Basic Apple Guy.

