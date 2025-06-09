WWDC 2025 LIVE: Can Apple rescue its reputation with iOS 26?
Every iPhone, iPad and Mac software announcement as it happens.
It seems fair to say there's a lot riding on WWDC for Apple this week. At last year's Worldwide Developer Conference, the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, its own take on AI. But in the twelve months that have followed, the whole thing has turned into quite the debacle, with many features still missing in action.
So it's quite possible that Apple might be on the defensive this year, and it'll be curious to see whether the company addresses any of the controversies on stage. That said, there could be a lot to look forward to, with an comprehensive new look touted for iOS 19. Or is that iOS 26? If leaks are to be believed, Apple might be rebranding its software, changing its naming conventions to a yearly system.
And of course it's not just iOS that gets a look-in at WWDC, we're expecting updates for iPadOS, MacOS and perhaps VisionOS too. As for new hardware, it isn't unheard of at WWDC – two years ago today was when we got our first glimpse at Apple's Vision Pro headset.
The main rumours we've heard are:
- Operating systems named after years rather than release number, so iOS 19 would become iOS 26, and all systems would have the same number.
- Redesigned iOS inspired by VisionOS with matte glass icons and glassy textures.
- Camera controls for AirPods.
- Eye-scrolling for VisionOS.
- A new Apple gaming app across the entire Apple ecosystem.
- Apple Pencil reed calligraphy for Apple Pencil Pro on iPad.
You can watch the WWDC keynote live right here in the video below and check out our regular updates below for all the rumours and all the news when it happens.
For iPadOS 26, one intriguing feature that we're hoping to hear about at WWDC is Apple Pencil reed calligraphy.
A galam, or reed pen, is a traditional Arabic writing tool used in calligraphy to create flowing strokes that vary in thickness. It's rumoured that Apple will introduce new software that takes advantage of Apple Pencil Pro hardware features, such as its squeeze gestures, barrel roll detection and haptic feedback, to create a digital equivalent.
Apple's main aim would be to support expansion in countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, but it sounds like something that could be popular with calligraphy artists everywhere.
We've mentioned the rumours about an expected iOS design inspired by VisionOS. We'll surely also see some news about VisionOS itself at WWDC.
It's been suggested that visionOS 3, or visionOS 26, will add a new eye-scrolling feature for Vision Pro, which will use the built-in eye tracking features. That sounds like a logical extension of the existing mechanism that allows navigation by looking at something on the display and then gesturing with your hand to tap it.
Going back to gaming, we recently learned that Apple's Vision Pro team is working on a VisionOS plugin for Godot Engine in a bid to lower the barrier to XR game development for the device.
One rumour that was doing the rounds last month is that WWDC 2025 will see the announcement of a new Apple gaming app. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the app would work across the Apple ecosystem – so iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV – replacing the dated Game Center (above) as a central hub for gaming with a storefront, highlights, leaderboards, achievements and multiplayer options and integration of the Apple Arcade subscription service.
It sounds like it would be inspired by Microsoft's approach with Xbox, and Apple's also reportedly looking at connecting the app with FaceTime and iMessage. While the app wouldn't be released in September, it's been noted how close the timing would be to Nintendo's launch of the new Switch (see our Switch 2 review just in).
Of course, we can probably expect another California-inspired name for the next iteration of macOS. Previous names have included Big Sur, Monterey, Ventura, Sonoma, and Sequoia, and this year, Apple is rumoured to be calling the new macOS "Tahoe", after Lake Tahoe of course.
We can probably expect some software updates to AirPods, with new camera controls rumoured to be hitting Apple's earbuds. But what I really to know is if we're ever going to see those rumoured teeth controls.
Fans have been searching for hints of the future of Apple's iOS design language in beta updates over the last year, but this might be one of the most legitimate examples we've seen....
New Matte Glass icon Glimps spotted from WWDC Keynote notification 👀©~ @chernglili pic.twitter.com/Gm98RwNjTPJune 9, 2025
As for what iOS 26 might look like, rumour has it we're in store for a VisionOS-inspired redesign. Think transparent object and glassy textures, and perhaps even circular icons.
What comes after iOS 18? Possibly not iOS 19. If rumours are to be believed, Apple could be switching to a year-based naming convention this year. But is that enough to make the iPhone feel exciting again after last year's underwhelming iOS 16 launch?
While Apple Intelligence was launched to great fanfare last year, the whole thing has proven rather embarrassing for the company, with headline features including long overdue Siri upgrades long delayed. The situation is apparently so dire that it's causing internal tension at Apple.
Hello and welcome to Creative Bloq's annual WWDC live blog? And what better to kick things off than WWDC bingo, lovingly created as ever by Basic Apple Guy.
