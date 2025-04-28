Is the internal nickname for Apple's AI team a bit harsh?

News
By published

Its approach may have protected the brand from even more controversies.

Apple was slow off the mark when it came to developing its AI. Samsung and Google both launched machine learning tools before it. When the Cupertino giant did finally enter the fray last year, it tried to make out that it was reinventing the wheel, calling it 'Apple Intelligence' of all things.

Alas, said intelligence was soon called into question on multiple fronts, with the withdrawal of its news alerts particularly embarrassing. More recently, Apple decided to push back the next round of Siri AI enhancements until next year. So perhaps it's not surprising that the ream involved is being mocked even at Apple itself.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1